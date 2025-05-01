Kyiv, May 1 (AP) The US and Ukraine announced on Wednesday an economic deal after a weekslong press by President Donald Trump calling on Ukraine compensate Washington for more billions in military and economic assistance to help Ukraine repel the Russian invasion.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a video posted to X that “this partnership allows the United States to invest alongside Ukraine, to unlock Ukraine's growth assets, mobilise American talent, capital and governance standards that will improve Ukraine's investment climate and accelerate Ukraine's economic recovery.”

Ukraine's Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko confirmed to The Associated Press that the deal has been signed in Washington. In a post on X, she said “Together with the United States, we are creating the Fund that will attract global investment to our country.” (AP)

