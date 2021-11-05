Washington, Nov 5 (PTI) US Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday wished a joyous Diwali to all Americans and people across the world celebrating the festival of lights, noting that this year, it carries a deeper meaning in the wake of the devastating COVID-19 pandemic.

"I want to extend my warmest wishes for a happy Diwali to everyone celebrating the festival of lights here in the United States and around the world. This year Diwali arrives with even deeper meaning in the midst of a devastating pandemic," Harris said in a video message.

"The holiday reminds us of our nation's most sacred values, our gratitude for the love of family and friends, our responsibility to lend a hand to those in need and our strength to choose light over darkness, to seek knowledge and wisdom and to be a source of goodness and grace," she said.

"Let's remember to honour the light within one another. From our family to yours, I wish you a joyous Diwali," Harris said.

