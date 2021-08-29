Kabul, Aug 29 (AP) The US State Department is urging all Americans in the vicinity of the Afghanistan's Kabul airport to leave the area immediately because of a specific, credible threat.

The warning early Sunday morning says US citizens should avoid traveling to the airport and avoid all airport gates at this time. It specifically noted the South (Airport Circle) gate, the new Ministry of the Interior, and the gate near the Panjshir Petrol station on the northwest side of the airport.

Also Read | US Still ‘In Charge of Kabul Airport’, Troops Began Retrograding, Says Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby.

A suicide bombing at the airport on Thursday killed at least 169 Afghans and 13 US service members. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)