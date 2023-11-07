Washington, DC [US], November 7 (ANI): The US Department of Education warned of cutting funds for schools and colleges if they fail to combat antisemitism and Islamophobia, reported CNN.

It reiterated the legal obligation of schools and colleges to address instances of discrimination, encompassing issues related to Jewish, Israeli, Muslim, Arab, or Palestinian communities.

Failure to address these matters could potentially lead to the loss of federal funding for educational institutions.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona in an interview with CNN said that there has been an increase in complaints lodged with the Department's Office of Civil Rights, particularly following the Hamas terror attacks on Israel in the previous month.

The Office has received approximately eight to nine complaints regarding incidents of antisemitism and Islamophobia on school campuses since October 7.

Cardona is seeking increased funding from Congress "so that we can make sure we're expediting investigations against antisemitism or Islamophobia."

Additionally, the Department of Education is dispatching guidance to colleges, universities, and K-12 schools regarding their legal responsibility to provide an environment free from discrimination, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Although the Department has the authority to withhold federal funds, Cardona emphasised that it is not the initial step he would take.

"I would want to provide support for these universities, provide guidance. And if there are egregious acts, I want to make sure that we're investigating," Cardona said.

"Ultimately, if we have to withhold dollars from a campus refusing to comply, we would," he added.

The education secretary also acknowledged the challenge of balancing a safe learning environment for all students while safeguarding their right to free speech, as reported by CNN.

"We want to promote free speech and, to be frank with you, college campuses are where students should be able to express different opinions. But when it comes to antisemitism or Islamophobia, that has no place on our college campuses or in our schools," Cardona said.

The Office of Civil Rights recently updated its discrimination complaint form, specifying that Title VI's protection from discrimination based on race, colour or national origin extends to students who are or are perceived to be Jewish, Muslim, Hindu or Sikh, or based on other shared ancestry or ethnic characteristics. Anyone can file a discrimination complaint.

The agency is also developing additional guidelines to help educational institutions address discrimination incidents, although there is no specified timeline for completing this framework, CNN reported. (ANI)

