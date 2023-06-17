Washington DC [US], June 17 (ANI): Following the White House Meeting with the defence alliance's leader, United States President Joe Biden said he would not make it easier for Ukraine to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), The Washington Post reported.

As a part of an African delegation travelling to Russia, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in St. Petersburg on Saturday to convince Russia's President Vladimir Putin to hold peace with Ukraine.

Also Read | Pakistan Bus Accident: Vehicle Travelling From Islamabad to Lahore Overturns in Chakwal District Due to Brake Failure, 10 Killed.

The peace mission includes officials from Senegal, Egypt, Zambia, Comoros, Uganda, and the Republic of Congo. They met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Friday since the capital was hit by a Russian attack that combines ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones, as per The Washington Post.

While boarding Air Force One on Saturday, Biden told The Washington Post that the United States is 'not going to make it easy' for Ukraine to join NATO. Some member of the defence alliance is calling for Ukraine's formal invitation to the membership process. Although, others are worried that it could bring Europe directly into a military confrontation with Russia.

Also Read | Switzerland: Seven Injured When Hot Air Balloon Catches Fire During Takeoff in Huenenberg.

Furthermore, most of the NATO diplomats believe that Ukraine still does not have enough political, social, and military stability to join the alliance, according to The Washington Post. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)