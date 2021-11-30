Islamabad, Nov 30 (PTI) Pakistan President Arif Alvi on Tuesday accepted that the selection of Governor's House in Karachi as a venue for the signing of his family's business agreement was a "matter of poor judgment", after he faced flak on social media.

A picture went viral showing Alvi, a dentist by profession, and first lady Saima Alvi witnessing the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) ceremony between Alvi Dental Hospital and an American company.

His son Awab Alvi is seen signing the deal with Bringing Smiles USA at the Sindh Governor's House on Monday to provide affordable dental care to the people.

The picture of the agreement was shared by Awab, apparently to highlight the MoU, but several citizens and politicians pointed to the conflict of interest in the Alvi's presence, who has accepted his error of judgment.

"For the signing ceremony of an MOU between @DrAwab and his friend in my presence, the venue selection was a matter of poor judgment,” Alvi tweeted.

The tweet was in stark contrast to his earlier tweet when he congratulated his son for bringing investment.

"Wish you (Awab) success in this collaboration with your friends who are also bringing in foreign investment," he had said on Twitter in reaction to son's tweet.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ayesha Raza Farooq was among the first to criticise Alvi.

"Why is this signing off taking place at the Governor's house? Why is the president of Pakistan promoting his family's business? Isn't this a violation of his oath? Conflict of interest?" she asked.

Earlier, Alvi's son defended him by saying that his father had resigned from Alvi Dental Hospital and that as a president he always encouraged start-ups.

“The President resigned from Alvi Dental when he became President. This venture is between me & my Pakistani US diaspora dentist-alumnus friend. President encourages all start-ups much smaller than ours & is on record to have hosted a startup in dentistry at Presidency last year,” Awab tweeted around midday.

