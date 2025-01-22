Davos, Jan 22 (PTI) Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has assured the world leaders at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting that India remains focussed on sustainable and inclusive growth.

In his various meetings in Switzerland, Vaishnaw also underlined that India's proactive approach to embrace global best practices and technology is also being lauded globally.

Before reaching Davos on Tuesday night, the Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology met Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) delegation in Zurich and had a detailed discussion on safety technologies and maintenance practices.

He also visited rail coach manufacturing plant of Stadler Rail at Margrethen, Switzerland.

Stadler Rail produces double-decker multiple-unit trains.

The minister said, "PM Narendra Modi ji has always guided us to benchmark our efforts to the global best. Today's visit is also in this direction. There is a lot of interest around the world for our made in India products."

Vaishnaw engaged with Swiss experts to understand the cutting-edge technologies that can bolster operational efficiency and safety within the Indian Railways system.

He also met leading railway sector SMEs, including Rhomberg Sersa Ag, Selectron, Ucentrics, Autech, and nu Glass.

These interactions focused on exploring potential partnerships and technology transfers, particularly in areas such as smart railway solutions and sustainable manufacturing practices.

India is in the process of integrating world-class manufacturing practices and advanced engineering into its domestic rail production.

Vaishnaw also attended the Opening Dinner hosted by the Board of Trustees of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday night.

He highlighted India's transformative rail initiatives and its unwavering focus on sustainable and inclusive growth in the infrastructure sector.

The engagements at WEF 2025 in Davos exemplify India's proactive approach to embracing global best practices and technology to achieve the dual goals of economic growth and sustainable development, officials said.

By forging deeper collaborations with global industry leaders, India is poised to set a benchmark for innovation and excellence in the railway sector, they added.

Two India Pavilions at Davos are also getting a lot of attention for their designs and themes.

Six Indian states are also participating at Davos -- Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.

The major sector in which India is seeking investment include ports and logistics, IT & electronics, aerospace & defence, automobile and EV, textile & apparel, renewable energy, agriculture & food processing, biotech and pharmaceuticals.

India has sent its largest-ever delegation to the WEF Annual Meeting, comprising five Union ministers and three chief ministers.

Nearly 100 CEOs and leaders from government, civil society, and the arts were also in attendance at the event.

Vaishnaw also made a presentation on the Indian Semiconductor Ecosystem to Arvind Krishna, an Indian-American business executive and the chairman and CEO of IBM.

Andhra Pradesh, under the theme of Business with Speed and Innovation, is presenting its 1,054-km coastline, business-friendly policies, and seven airports as USP to global investors.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said, "Telangana means business. We are promoting sectors like electric vehicles, semiconductors, pharma, and infrastructure."

Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu said global companies are keen to engage with India and be part of its journey to become a developed nation by 2047.

Maharashtra is presenting itself as The Industrial Powerhouse of India.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said his state would be meeting the world at the meeting and was aspiring to break new ground on the global stage.

