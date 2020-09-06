San Diego [US], September 6 (ANI/Sputnik): Wildfire has spread over 500 acres in San Diego County, threatening local communities, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).

"#ValleyFire off of Japatul Road and Carveacre Road, Southeast of Alpine in San Diego County is 500 acres," Cal Fire said in a Twitter update on Saturday.

The Cleveland National Forest (Cleveland NF) said on Twitter earlier on Saturday that the fire had spread over 400 acres.

"Update on the #ValleyFire, 300-400 acres, dangerous rate of spread, the community of Carveacre is threatened and under evacuation orders. Multiple air and ground resources are on scene and en route," Cleveland NF said.

According to a Saturday update from Cal Fire, nearly 12,500 firefighters continue to battle 22 major fires and lightning complexes in California. Over 10,500 people remain evacuated.

Since August 15, California has seen over 900 wildfires, which have now burned over 1.5 million acres, according to Cal Fire. At least 8 people have died because of the fires and nearly 3,300 structures have been destroyed.

US President Donald Trump approved a major disaster declaration for California on August 22.

Two active wildfires in California, the SCU Lightning Complex, and the LNU Lightning Complex have become the second and third largest wildfire incidents in state history, respectively, according to Cal Fire records. (ANI/Sputnik)

