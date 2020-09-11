Amsterdam, Sep 11 (AP) A driver repeatedly rammed a van into a police car early Friday morning in downtown Amsterdam and then drove into two police motorcycles that were parked to form a roadblock, police in the Dutch capital reported on Twitter.

The van burst into flames, and its driver was subdued using pepper spray and arrested.

Also Read | Interesting Facts About Forex.

Two officers and the suspect were receiving medical treatment following the incident, that happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. (0230 GMT), police spokesman Jelmer Geerds said. He did not have details on their injuries.

There was no immediate word on a possible motive. Police were investigating at the scene, Geerds said. (AP)

Also Read | Donald Trump Says US Has Incredible Nuclear Weapon Systems, Denies Reports of Leaking Classified Info on Them to Bob Woodward For His Book.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)