Los Angeles, Jul 19 (AP) A vehicle rammed into a crowd of people waiting to enter a nightclub along a busy boulevard in Los Angeles early Saturday, injuring 30 people.

Victims were transported to local hospitals and trauma centres, according to Capt Adam Van Gerpen, public information officer for the Los Angeles City Fire Department.

At least three were in critical condition after being injured along Santa Monica Boulevard in East Hollywood, the Fire Department said in a statement.

Van Gerpen told ABC that a line of people — the majority female — were waiting to enter a nightclub when they were struck by a vehicle that also hit a taco truck and valet stand.

Paramedics discovered that one of the patients had a gunshot wound, Van Gerpen said.

“This is under police investigation,” he said. “This will be a large investigation with the LAPD.” (AP)

