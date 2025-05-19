Caracas, May 19 (AP) Venezuela on Monday banned the arrival of flights from neighbouring Colombia after authorities detained more than 30 people who were allegedly plotting activities to destabilize the country.

Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said the ban was “immediate” and would last beyond Sunday, when voters across the country are expected to elect governors and National Assembly members.

Cabello said the anti-government plans involved placing explosives at embassies and other facilities in Venezuela. He said authorities had detained 21 Venezuelans and 17 foreigners, some of whom hold Colombian, Mexican and Ukrainian citizenship.

Cabello, without offering any evidence, said the group was working with members of Venezuela's political opposition.

The offices of Colombia's foreign minister and president did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press. (AP)

