Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Milan, May 28 (AP) Police in Venice are investigating the source of a phosphorescent green liquid patch that appeared Sunday in the city's famed Grand Canal.

The governor of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia, posted a photo of the green liquid that spread through the water near the arched Rialto Bridge.

Also Read | Turkey Elections 2023: Voting Starts in Presidential Runoff; President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kemal Kilicdaroglu Race for Presidency.

The patch was reported by residents.

Images on social media show a bright patch of green in the canal along an embankment lined with restaurants.

Also Read | Australia Horror: Man Stabs Pregnant Partner to Death in Melbourne Weeks After Victim Saved His Life, Claims She Cheated on Him; Jailed for 25 Years.

Zaia said that officials had requested that the police investigate to determine who was responsible.

Environmental authorities were also testing the water. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)