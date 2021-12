Dubai [UAE], December 2 (ANI): VFS Global, World's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for Governments and Diplomatic missions has resumed its services in India for several countries in a phased manner.

"VFS Global continues to resume services in a phased manner for its client governments. Reopened Visa Application Centres are operating in keeping with health and safety guidelines, local government directives and mission requirements," the company said in a statement on November 30.

According to VFS Global, various centres offering visa services in India has been allocated for visa application.

Visa Application Centres offering visa services have been listed here in the statement as of November 30.

Those who want visas from Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Canada, Crotia, Cyprus, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Estonia, France, Georgia, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Ireland, Japan, Latvia, Labanon, Luxembourg, Malta, Lithuania, Malaysia, Norway, Nigeria, Poland, Portugal, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, The Netherlands, Turkey, UAE, UK, Ukraine and USA can visit Mumbai centres.

Those applying for visas for Finland, the Czech Republic and New Zealand can visit Delhi. While and South Korea can visit Kolkata as well as New Delhi, it said.

However, the centre for visas to China, Australia and Morocco are temporarily closed.

Apart from it, there are other centres allocated in various cities in India including Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Ahmedabad, according to VFS Global.

"Airtravel on all routes is subject to government advisories and permissions for air travel may be independent of the visa process," it added. (ANI)

