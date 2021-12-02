Kabul, Dec 2: A blast was heard in Afghanistan capital Kabul on Thursday but no casualties have been confirmed.

The spokesman for Kabul police, Mubin Khan has confirmed the blast, saying "a blast rocked Charahi Salim Karwan area today morning but caused no loss of life."

The official said the blast was caused by a roadside bomb, without providing more details, Xinhua news agency reported.

This is the second blast in Kabul since Tuesday.

The previous blast that hit Darul Aman road in Kabul on Tuesday reportedly injured five persons.

