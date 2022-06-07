Doha [Qatar], June 7 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday interacted with the Indian diaspora and described India as a huge country with a large population where diverse languages and cultures reside in Unity and its people live with peace and harmony.

Highlighting the Government's vision to create a new India we can all be proud of, he acknowledged the 7.80 lakh strong Indian community in Qatar and designated them as a living bridge between the two nations.

"Indian business people who are strengthening trade & economic partnerships; and the Indian Armed Forces Veterans who after diligently serving India are adding value through their experiences to our trusted partner Qatar. Indeed, the diversity of our community in Qatar is extraordinary," he said in a statement while interacting with the Indian community in Doha.

India-Qatar's ties have progressed since Prime Minister Narendra Modi activated the Look West policy as the Indian premier has taken a personal interest in actively engaging with the Qatari leadership.

Talking about the comprehensive energy partnership in a further statement, he said that the cooperation between India and Qatar is strengthening in the defence, security, healthcare and education sectors.

A start-up bridge between India and Qatar was launched during Naidu's visit to Qatar to link the innovative ecosystems of the two countries.

Meanwhile, India and Qatar will soon mark the 50th anniversary of India and Qatar establishing full diplomatic relations.

"Our constitutional architecture is the firm foundation of 'inclusion', of leaving no one behind. It is the vision that finds an echo in the overarching philosophy of the present Government, led by Prime Minister Modi that believes in "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas," he said during his discussion.

Moreover, he also urged the Indian community to maintain ties with the Janam Bhoomi, India.

"Your Karma Bhoomi is Qatar and you should dedicate yourself to Qatar's progress. At the same time don't forget your Matra Bhoomi, India," he said in a statement.

He urged Indians in Qatar to contribute to the rapid socio-economic development and transformation happening in India, saying that everyone can immensely gain from the skills and talents of the diaspora.

Let us all pledge to work towards a New India that shares the fruits of development with all and achieve a Sankalpit Bharat, Sashakt Bharat, Atmarnirbhar Bharat and a Shreshta Bharat, he said, concluding his statement.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu is on a three-day visit to Qatar to enhance bilateral ties. He also visited Gabon and Senegal as a part of his three-nation visit where India signed two MoUs in Gabon and three MoUs in Senegal in different sectors which underlined the warm and friendly relations between the two countries.

The Vice President is being accompanied by Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Sushil Kumar Modi, Member of Parliament, Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, Member of Parliament, P. Raveendranath, Member of Parliament and senior officials from the Vice President's Secretariat and the Ministry of External Affairs. (ANI)

