Hanoi [Vietnam], November 7 (ANI/Xinhua): Vietnam reported 7,646 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 7,631 locally transmitted and 15 imported, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

Most of the community cases were detected in southern localities, including 1,009 in Ho Chi Minh City, 997 in Dong Nai province, and 826 in Binh Duong province.

The new infections brought the country's total tally to 968,684, with 22,531 deaths, the ministry said.

Nationwide, 840,402 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered, up 1,301 from Saturday, while nearly 90 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, according to the ministry.

As of Sunday, Vietnam has registered a total of 963,757 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in late April, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

