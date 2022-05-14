Hanoi [Vietnam], May 14 (ANI/Xinhua): Vietnam will ban the use of all plastic bags from 2030, including those in wet markets, Vietnam News Agency reported Saturday.

The country has also set a target of using 100 per cent environmentally-friendly bags at commercial centres and supermarkets by 2025, the news agency cited the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

A survey by the Ministry's Institute of Strategy and Policy on National Resources and Environment showed that up to 104,000 single-use plastic bags are used at Vietnam's supermarkets each day, equivalent to 38 million bags a year.

Vietnamese people consume about 3.9 million tons of plastic per year, while only 1.28 million tons of plastic are recycled, according to a report by the World Bank.

Plastics are commonly used in a wide range of industries in the country, including packaging, consumer goods, electronics, automotive, aviation, textiles, and agriculture, it said. (ANI/Xinhua)

