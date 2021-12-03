Virginia Beach (US), Dec 3 (AP) A three-judge panel overseeing a recount in a close Virginia Beach state House race upheld the Republican candidate's victory on Friday, a decision that also reaffirms the GOP's takeover of the chamber.

The certified results from the Nov. 2 election showed Republicans leading in 52 districts and the Democrats leading in 48.

Also Read | US Unemployment Rate Falls to 4.2%, Employers Added a Sluggish 210,000 Jobs in November 2021.

The recount in the 85th District race resulted in Democratic incumbent Alex Askew gaining 12 votes, but he still trailed Republican challenger Karen Greenhalgh by 115 votes. There was one contested ballot.

The panel found that the intent of the voter was unclear, so that ballot was not counted for either candidate.

Also Read | Taliban Chief Hibatullah Akhunzada Bans Forced Marriage of Women in Afghanistan.

After Democrats requested recounts in two races with razor-thin margins, that left open the remote possibility of a 50-50 split.

Though the second recount is still expected to proceed next week, Democrats no longer have a shot at undoing the GOP's majority after the judges certified that Republican Karen Greenhalgh had defeated Del. Alex Askew in the 85th House District. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)