New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan met Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, President of Mongolia on Tuesday and discussed various aspects of bilateral relations.

In a post on X, the VP's Office said, "Hon'ble Vice-President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan met His Excellency Mr. Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, President of Mongolia, during his state visit to India, in New Delhi today. During the meeting, the leaders discussed various aspects of bilateral relations."

Also Read | Henley Passport Index 2025: US Passport Slips From Top 10 Powerful Passports List for First Time.

https://x.com/VPIndia/status/1978074839714849049

President Khurelsukh also visited Parliament House where he toured the building along with the Speaker of Lok Sabha, Om Birla. Their interaction highlighted the close democratic and parliamentary connect between India and Mongolia, both vibrant democracies committed to rule of law and representative governance.

Also Read | India Lifts Temporary Suspension on Postal Services to US, to Resume From October 15.

He also met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister JP Nadda, and he will be visiting the National Museum, Akshardham Temple and Humayun's tomb on Wednesday.

Khurelsukh also called upon President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. A state banquet will be hosted in his honor, underscoring the warmth and high regard that India holds for its relationship with Mongolia.

President Khurelsukh's visit has yielded substantive outcomes, both symbolic and practical. It has reaffirmed the deep-rooted friendship between India and Mongolia, strengthened strategic partnership and laid a strong foundation for closer collaboration across a wide range of sectors in the years to come.

In the agriculture sector, Mongolia has a large area compared to its population. 1.5 million square kilometers for a population of just about 3.5 million. A lot of it is grassland. They are planning to develop large plantations. In fact, if one flies into Ulaanbaatar, you can see these large fields coming up outside Ulaanbaatar. There are areas where it is possible for India to collaborate, especially precision agriculture, modern techniques, using digital platforms for agriculture, etc. These are all areas that India can potentially offer for collaborating with them in the area of agriculture.

"In fact, in a somewhat connected area, President Khurelsukh also offered that since Mongolia produces a lot of high-quality wool, cashmere wool, he said India could support them in developing that industry; value-adding and producing products for consumption in both markets and also for exports to third markets. So, it is something that sounds exciting and we will be having people look at it in greater detail and see how we can take it forward," MEA Secretary (East) said while speaking at the Special Briefing. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)