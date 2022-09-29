New York, Sep 29 (AP) Stocks are dropping in early trading on Wall Street as bond yields get back to rising, putting the squeeze back on markets.

The S and P 500 was 1.6 percent lower on Thursday and on pace for its seventh drop in the last eight days.

Also Read | Wear Undergarments’ Diktat Issued by Pakistan International Airlines; Formal Clothes Over ‘Proper Undergarments’ Becomes Mandatory for Cabin Crew.

A day before, stocks jumped and bond yields tumbled in relief after the Bank of England moved forcefully to keep borrowing rates there from spiking further.

But US Treasury yields were marching higher again on Thursday on expectations the Fed will continue its rate hikes to slow inflation.

Also Read | Russia To Formally Annex Four Occupied Ukraine Regions on September 30 in Ceremony at Kremlin, Says Dmitry Peskov.

A better-than-expected report on US layoffs only bolstered those expectations. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)