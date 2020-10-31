New York, Oct 31 (AP) Walmart has reversed course, announcing it is returning ammunition and firearms to their displays in its US stores.

On Thursday the nation's largest retailer said it had removed the items from displays due to “civil unrest” in some areas of the country.

Also Read | US Elections 2020 | Joe Biden and Jill Biden: All You Need to Know About The Ex-Vice President and Former Second Lady.

Guns and ammunition, however, had remained for sale at the stores, just not visible to shoppers.

But on Friday Walmart said the items had been restored to displays because the unrest has remained isolated.

Also Read | AirCar, Developed by Slovakian Company KleinVision, Transforms Into Airplane in 3 Minutes During test Flight; Watch Video.

The moves come after several days of protests, vandalism, and an overnight curfew in Philadelphia after police fatally shot a Black man with a history of mental health problems.

“After civil unrest earlier this week resulted in damage to several of our stores, consistent with actions we took over the summer, we asked stores to move firearms and ammunition from the sales floor to a secure location in the back of the store in an abundance of caution, “ Walmart said in a statement.

“As the current incidents have remained geographically isolated, we have made the decision to begin returning these products to the sales floor today.”

The retailer based in Bentonville, Arkansas, sells firearms in about half of its 4,700 stores.(AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)