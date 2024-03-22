Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Paru [Bhutan], March 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday received a warm reception at the Paro International Airport as he landed in Bhutan to pay an official state visit.

PM Modi's arrival embraced warm relations between Bhutan and India as Bhutanese PM Tshering Tongay gave the former a warm hug.

Later on, PM Modi was accorded a grand guard of honour at the airport from Bhutanese armed forces.

PM Modi departed for Bhutan on Friday morning and is scheduled to pay a state visit to Bhutan from March 22-23.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in Bhutan, concerned authorities made elaborate preparations to welcome the leader at Paro International Airport.

PM Modi's posters along with his Bhutanese counterpart have been put up at the airport and the venue was decorated with flowers and Rangoli (coloured artwork).

A red carpet and colourful flags to portray Bhutanese culture were also set up to welcome PM Modi.

Moreover, airport security was beefed up to ensure the safe arrival of PM Modi.

During his visit to Bhutan, PM Modi will attend various programmes to further enhance India-Bhutan bilateral partnership.

PM Modi's departure to Bhutan comes after the Ministry of External (MEA) said on Wednesday that his visit has been pushed back due to 'inclement' weather and new dates are being worked out through diplomatic channels on both sides.

India and Bhutan share a unique and exemplary bilateral relationship founded on mutual trust, goodwill, and understanding.

Formal diplomatic ties between the two countries were established in 1968, with the cornerstone being the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation signed in 1949 and subsequently renewed in February 2007.

Over the years, high-level exchanges have played a pivotal role in nurturing the strong bond between India and Bhutan.

King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, has made several visits to India, underscoring the close ties between the two nations. His last visit to India was in November 2023.

Similarly, PM Modi's visit to Bhutan in August 2019 marked a significant milestone, with the launch of major bilateral projects aimed at bolstering economic cooperation and connectivity.

The recent official visit of Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay of Bhutan to India in March 2024 further reaffirmed the commitment of both countries to enhancing bilateral relations across various domains, including development cooperation and vibrant economic ties. (ANI)

