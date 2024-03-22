New Delhi, March 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday embarked on a state visit to Bhutan. During his visit to Bhutan, PM Modi will attend various programmes to further enhance India-Bhutan bilateral partnership. In a post on X, PM Modi spoke about his visit to Bhutan saying, "On the way to Bhutan, where I will be attending various programmes aimed at further cementing the India-Bhutan partnership. I look forward to talks with Majesty the King of Bhutan, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo and Prime Minister @tsheringtobgay."

PM Modi's departure to Bhutan comes after the Ministry of External (MEA) said on Wednesday that his visit has been pushed back due to 'inclement' weather and new dates are being worked out through diplomatic channels on both sides. PM Modi To Visit Bhutan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Accepts King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck Invitation To Visit The Himalayan Kingdom Next Week.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for Bhutan. PM Modi will be on a state visit to Bhutan on March 22-23. pic.twitter.com/Z7wTR5qjQA — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for Bhutan this morning. The Prime Minister will be on a state visit to Bhutan on March 22-23. pic.twitter.com/RMwI9CiJtN — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2024

India and Bhutan share a unique and exemplary bilateral relationship founded on mutual trust, goodwill, and understanding. Formal diplomatic ties between the two countries were established in 1968, with the cornerstone being the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation signed in 1949 and subsequently renewed in February 2007.

Over the years, high-level exchanges have played a pivotal role in nurturing the strong bond between India and Bhutan. King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, has made several visits to India, underscoring the close ties between the two nations. His last visit to India was in November 2023. India-Bhutan Sign MoU on General Supply of Petroleum, Oil and Lubricants.

Similarly, PM Modi's visit to Bhutan in August 2019 marked a significant milestone, with the launch of major bilateral projects aimed at bolstering economic cooperation and connectivity.

The recent official visit of Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay of Bhutan to India in March 2024 further reaffirmed the commitment of both countries to enhancing bilateral relations across various domains, including development cooperation and vibrant economic ties.

