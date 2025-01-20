Washington DC [US], January 20 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met Japan's Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya in Washington DC.

Jaishankar said they discussed the progress in their bilateral cooperation and took stock of Quad's developments.

In a post on X, he said, "Good to meet with FM Takeshi Iwaya of Japan. Reviewed the progress in our bilateral cooperation. Also discussed developments pertaining to Quad."

Prior to that, Jaishankar also met Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong in Washington DC. He said he enjoyed their discussion on the state of the world.

"Delighted to meet FM Penny Wong, a Quad colleague, in Washington DC today. As always, enjoyed our discussion on the state of the world."

Jaishankar is representing the Indian government at the swearing-in ceremony of US President-elect Donald Trump as the 47th US President.

He is set to attend the swearing-in ceremony at the invitation of the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee, according to a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) press release. During the visit, Jaishankar will also have meetings with representatives of the incoming administration, as well as some other dignitaries visiting the US on that occasion.

In a press release, MEA said, "On the invitation of the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar will represent the Government of India at the Swearing-In Ceremony of President-Elect Donald J. Trump as the 47th President of the United States of America."

The ceremonial event is set to take place on Monday, approximately two weeks after Trump's electoral college win was certified by the US Congress.

Earlier on January 17, he joined US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti for the opening of the US Consulate in Bangalore. Hailing the step as an important moment in the India-US ties, Jaishankar also announced that India will soon be opening its consulate in Los Angeles.

While addressing the gathering, Jaishankar highlighted several aspects of the India-US ties and said that the opening of the consulate was long due. (ANI)

