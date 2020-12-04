Washington, Dec 4 (PTI) White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah has resigned from her post after serving over three years in the Donald Trump administration.

Farah's resignation was announced on Thursday, less than 50 days before the President-elect Joe Biden's administration is set to take over after winning the November 3 polls.

“It's been the honour of a lifetime to serve in the Trump Administration over the last three and a half years,” Farah said in a statement after submitting her resignation.

Friday is her last day in the White House.

Before becoming the White House Communications Director, Farah served as the Press Secretary to Vice President and Press Secretary to the Defence Secretary.

“We delivered historic tax cuts, putting money back in the pockets of hard working Americans. We've built the judiciary w/Constitution-abiding jurists & we worked to create the most inclusive economy in American history - that gives every citizen a chance at the American dream,” she said.

Farah said that she is deeply proud of the incredible things that the Trump Administration was able to accomplish to make the country stronger, safer, and more secure.

“The ISIS caliphate was destroyed, American hostages were returned, NATO is strong, we've brokered historic Mid East peace deals, & I was on the ground in Kabul for the announcement of a historic peace deal between the Afghan Government & Taliban aimed at ending America's longest war,” Farah said.

Democratic leader Biden has defeated incumbent president Trump, a Republican, in the November 3 presidential election. However, Trump has not conceded and has sought legal recourse in challenging the results.

