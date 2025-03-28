Washington, DC [US], March 28 (ANI): The White House has withdrawn the nomination of Rep. Elise Stefanik as US ambassador to the United Nations, citing concerns over the Republican Party's narrow majority in the House of Representatives. The decision, announced by President Donald Trump on Thursday, aims to preserve stability in the GOP-controlled chamber, ensuring that the party maintains enough votes to pass key legislative initiatives, CNN reported.

Trump stated that Stefanik's nomination, which had been stalled for months, would no longer move forward due to the importance of preserving the slim Republican majority in the House. He emphasised that keeping Stefanik in Congress was crucial for advancing his policy agenda and avoiding the potential risk of a special election in her district. He also pointed to Stefanik's strong popularity among voters in her upstate New York district as a reason for the decision.

Also Read | Donald Trump Places 25% Tariff on Imported Autos, Expecting to Raise USD 100 Billion in Tax Revenues.

"The people love Elise, and with her, we have nothing to worry about come Election Day. There are others that can do a good job at the United Nations. Therefore, Elise will stay in Congress, rejoin the House Leadership Team, and continue to fight for our amazing American People," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The sudden withdrawal of Stefanik's nomination came as a surprise to many within the House Republican leadership and the New York congressional delegation. Lawmakers had already been discussing the logistics of a potential special election to fill her seat, and her nomination was widely expected to proceed. Some Republicans noted that House Speaker Mike Johnson had not faced significant difficulties in navigating tight votes, making the decision to pull her nomination unexpected.

Also Read | US Shocker: Former Middle School Principal Allegedly Raped Student for 4 Years in Delaware, Arrested.

Stefanik, who had previously served as the No. 3 House Republican, had stepped down from that leadership position last year in preparation for joining Trump's Cabinet. She had attended at least one Cabinet meeting and had been engaged in events in her district that were widely viewed as a farewell tour. Although she was sworn in for the 119th Congress, she had maintained only a minimal staff and had no major committee assignments, reported CNN.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, in response to the development, expressed gratitude for Stefanik's decision to remain in Congress and confirmed that she would be reintegrated into the House GOP leadership. However, it remains unclear what her new role will be, as the leadership position she previously held is now occupied by Rep Lisa McClain.

"It is well known Republicans have a razor-thin House majority, and Elise's agreement to withdraw her nomination will allow us to keep one of the toughest, most resolute members of our Conference in place to help drive forward President Trump's America First policies," Johnson said in a statement. "I will invite her to return to the leadership table immediately."

The House GOP majority remains narrow, with Republicans currently holding 218 seats to Democrats' 213, and four vacancies yet to be filled. Under this breakdown, Republicans can afford only two defections on party-line votes. While two special elections are set for Tuesday to fill vacant GOP-held seats, the Republican majority will still be tight. This has complicated legislative efforts, particularly as the party seeks to advance a major tax cut package central to Trump's economic agenda.

Senate Republicans acknowledged the political considerations at play. Senate Majority Whip John Thune said Stefanik "would have been a good UN ambassador" but noted that the Republican leadership in the House is dealing with a difficult vote margin. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Jim Risch also confirmed he was informed of the nomination withdrawal earlier in the day, CNN reported.

Senator Lisa Murkowski reacted to the White House's reasoning with scepticism, saying, "They just realised that now?"

Democrats were quick to criticise the decision, interpreting it as a sign of Republican insecurity over their House majority. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries questioned the party's confidence, stating, "Republicans are running scared. What happened to their so-called mandate?"

The House Majority PAC, aligned with Democratic leadership, also attacked the move. Spokeswoman Katarina Flicker suggested that Republicans were increasingly concerned about the upcoming midterm elections, stating, "House Republicans are in a full-blown panic over their razor-thin majority, worrying about holding on to a seat that Trump won by 21 per cent. They know they're screwed in 2026."

Trump initially announced Stefanik as his pick for the UN ambassador role shortly after the November 2024 election. However, the prolonged nomination process, combined with the need to maintain Republican unity in the House, ultimately led to the decision to keep her in Congress. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)