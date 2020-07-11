Geneva [Switzerland], July 11 (ANI): The World Health Organisation (WHO) praised the efforts taken to contain the coronavirus in Mumbai's Dharavi while saying that only aggressive action combined with national unity and global solidarity can turn this pandemic around.

"There are many examples from around the world that have shown that even if the outbreak is very intense, it can still be brought back under control," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO DG.

Also Read | TikTok App Banned by Amazon in US, Employees Asked to Delete Chinese Application From Smartphones: Report.

"And some of these examples are Italy, Spain and South Korea, and even in Dharavi - a densely packed area in the megacity of Mumbai - a strong focus on community engagement and the basics of testing, tracing, isolating and treating all those that are sick is key to breaking the chains of transmission and suppressing the virus," the UN Health Body Chief.

The WHO DG emphasised on the need for leadership, community participation and collective solidarity.

Also Read | Hagia Sophia, Former Cathedral, Can be Converted Into Mosque, Rules Turkey Court.

"From countries where there is exponential growth, to places that are loosening restrictions and now starting to see cases rise. We need leadership, community participation and collective solidarity," he said.

Nine new COVID-19 cases were reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai on Thursday taking the total number of cases to 2,347.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India reached 7,93,802 on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of the total number of cases, 2,76,685 are active, 4,95,513 have been cured/discharged/migrated and 21,604 have died so far due to the infection. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)