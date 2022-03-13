Washington [US], March 13 (ANI/Sputnik): A woman in the US state of Nevada is charged with attempted murder after she stabbed her date in revenge for the assassination of Iranian top military official Qasem Soleimani, who was killed by a US drone attack in 2020, the police of the US city of Henderson said on Sunday.

According to the police, the suspect is 21-year-old Nika Nikoubin. She met the man on the dating site Plenty of Fish. The couple agreed to have a romantic date in a hotel room on March 5.

While at the hotel, Nikoubin blindfolded the man with a bandage and turned off the light. A few minutes later the man "felt a pain on the side of his neck", the police said, as quoted by KLAS-TV broadcaster. The victim managed to push the woman away and ran out of the room to call the emergency services.

According to a police report, quoted by the media, Nikoubin attacked the man "for revenge against US troops for the killing of Qassem Soleimani in 2020." The woman herself also came out of the room after the attempted murder and told the hotel staff that she had injured the man.

Nikoubin told law enforcers that she had "wanted revenge." The woman also said that she had been inspired by a song called "Grave Digger."

In addition to attempted murder, the woman is also charged with causing physical injury with a deadly weapon and robbery.

Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds Force, was killed by a US drone strike in Baghdad on January 3, 2020. Tehran imposed sanctions against a number of US citizens over their involvement in the assassination. (ANI/Sputnik)

