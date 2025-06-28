World News | Woman's House in California Burglarized So Many Times That Even Bears Went in

Magalia (US), Jun 28 (AP) Prosecutors say a woman's home in a remote area of northern California was so badly damaged by a series of burglaries that bears were able to get inside, causing additional destruction that compounded her financial losses.
The Butte County District Attorney's Office said it filed burglary charges over the past week against 11 people for the break-ins at the home of a 64-year-old woman outside Magalia.
The homeowner first reported a burglary in April 2024, authorities said. That was followed by a series of additional intrusions that drove her from her home. With the house being empty, bears went inside.