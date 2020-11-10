Islamabad [Pakistan], November 10 (ANI): Maria Iqbal Tarana, a former head of the women's commission of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) has alleged harassment against an official at Pakistan's President House, adding that she has been working in "misogynist society for the last 10 years".

Maria Tarana, in a Twitter post, narrated the incident which happened during an event at the President House. She accused the Protocol officer of harassment and called for an investigation in the matter.

In a video posted on Tuesday, she asked, "If the men from the second-highest office in Pakistan don't know how to behave with women, then who does?"

"Today I was harassed in the President House Pakistan. I was invited for an event where after refusing the uncomfortable physical proximity of a responsible, I was told that I did not belong there," Iqbal Tarana tweeted on Monday.

"Working in misogynist society for the last 10 years, I have lost my most beautiful asset 'smile', she said in a subsequent tweet on Tuesday.

While narrating the whole story, she named the accused official on her social media handle, asking for him to be punished. She also tagged the official handles of various people including President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"If I do not let you stand extremely close to me, doesn't mean I don't have a standing! The person in question was Afaaq Ahmed Protocol officer, the matter needs to be investigated and the responsible be punished," she said.

Officials from the President House are yet to respond to the allegations. (ANI)

