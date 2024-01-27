New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): World leaders, including heads of state and ministers, extended greetings to India on its 75th Republic Day. Republic Day was celebrated nationwide and at missions across the world on January 26.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who was the chief guest at the Republic Day parade in Delhi, extended wishes to people on social media platform X.

In a post on X, Macron stated, "My dear friend @NarendraModi, Indian people, My warmest wishes on your Republic Day. Happy and proud to be with you. Let's celebrate!"

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese extended his greetings on the occasion of 75th Republic Day and said that both countries have an opportunity to celebrate the depth of their friendship on their 'shared' national days.

"Warm wishes to the people of India as you celebrate Republic Day. On our shared national days, we have an opportunity to celebrate the depth of our friendship. Australia and India have never been closer," Albanese posted on X.

The Australian PM further called India-Australia bonds "lifelong and intergenerational," adding that the Indian diaspora in Australia is the lifeblood of the friendship between two nations."

Republic Day is an opportunity to celebrate India's extraordinary success across more than seven decades of independence. Since Independence, India has drawn on the vitality and diligence of its people to build a modern nation defined by innovation and success," Albanese said in the message. He said that both countries have an opportunity to celebrate the depth of their friendship on their 'shared' national days.

"Importantly, ours is a relationship with a bright future. As we together honour and cherish the region we call home, we are united in advancing and preserving an open, inclusive, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific," Albanese further stated.

"On Republic Day, I'm delighted to send my congratulations to all who celebrate the great achievements of the Republic of India," he added.

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal extended Republic Day wishes to India and expressed confidence over the strengthening of India-Nepal ties.

In a post on X, Dahal stated, "On the occasion of the 75th Republic Day of India, I extend my best wishes to PM Shri @narendramodi ji, the government and friendly people of India for good health, peace and prosperity. I am confident that the ties of friendship between our countries will continue to grow further."

Britain's King Charles III extended Republic Day wishes to India on Friday and expressed confidence in strengthening India-UK ties.

In a congratulatory note addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, King Charles hailed India and the UK's close bond and shared values.

Britain's King said, "On the special occasion of your National Day, my wife and I would like to convey our warmest congratulations to Your Excellency and the people of the Republic of India. I cherish the close bond shared between our nations and I am confident that our ties will continue to flourish in this very special seventy-fifth anniversary year of the Commonwealth a fitting reminder of the enduring values and aspirations that unite us."

The note added, "I congratulate you on a successful G20 presidency last year and look forward to our countries continuing to work together to tackle the world's most pressing global challenges. I look forward to all Commonwealth members coming together in Samoa later in the year. My wife and I would like to take this opportunity to send you and the people of India our very best wishes for the coming year."

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong congratulated PM Modi and the people of India on the 75th Republic Day and underscored bilateral relations based on trade, finance, defence and close people-to-people ties.

"Please accept my warmest congratulations on the happy occasion of India's 75th Republic Day. Singapore and India enjoy a deep and longstanding friendship, underpinned by wide-ranging cooperation in trade, finance, defence, and close people-to-people ties. Through the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable, we are also exploring collaboration in new areas like food security, sustainability, upskilling, and digitalisation," Singapore PM said in an official statement.

It added, "You will be pleased to know that the PayNow-Unified Payments Interface linkage that we jointly launched in February 2023 has seen a steady uptake of users. This has made cross-border transactions safer and faster for businesses and individuals on both sides."

He also lauded India's G20 presidency and noted that India's skilfully navigated a multitude of contentious issues at the summit. He said, "I was glad to visit India to meet you and to attend the G20 Summit in September 2023. Under your leadership, India skilfully navigated a multitude of contentious issues to successfully conclude the G20 New Delhi Summit with a consensus Leaders Declaration."

He said further, "As a country, coordinator for ASEAN-India relations, Singapore will maintain the momentum in ASEAN-India relations following its upgrade to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022. I look forward to continuing to work with you to further deepen and strengthen Singapore-India relations. I wish you good health, happiness, and every success."

Israel Foreign Minister Israel Katz extended greetings to India and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

In a post on X, Katz stated, "Commemorating India's 75th #RepublicDay, I extend my respect to @DrSJaishankar and the people of India. Our nations' bond is strong, and we continue to strive for shared growth and enduring friendship."

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu extended his greetings to India on the occasion of 75th Republic Day. He recalled the centuries old friendship between the two nations built on "mutual respect and a deep sense of kinship."

"President Mohamed Muizzu sent greetings and good wishes to the President and Prime Minister of the Republic of India on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day of India. In separate messages to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Muizzu conveyed greetings and extended his heartfelt felicitations on commemorating the 75th Republic Day of India," the Maldives President Office said in a statement.

Maldives President Muizzu also expressed hope for continued peace, progress, and prosperity for the Indian government and the people in the coming years.

Maldivian Minister of Foreign Affairs Moosa Zameer also extended his good wishes to EAM Jaishankar and the people of India on the 75th Republic Day. He expressed confidence that the "friendship and cooperation" between the two nations will continue to flourish in the coming years.

Taking to X, Zameer posted, "Warmest greetings and sincere good wishes to Minister of External Affairs @DrSJaishankar and the friendly people of India, on the joyous occasion of the 75th Republic Day of India. I am confident that the close bonds of friendship and cooperation between and will continue to flourish in the years ahead."

Furthermore, Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth also extended wishes to the people of India. In a post on X, he stated, "Warmest congratulations to Prime Minister Shri Modi Ji @narendramodi and our Indian sisters and brothers on the glorious occasion of the 75th Republic Day of India."

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday extended Republic Day wishes to India and said that the Constitution of India continues to provide an enduring framework for the world's largest democracy and a foundation of its global leadership.

"On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of India on India's Republic Day. The Constitution of India continues to provide an enduring framework for the world's largest democracy and a foundation for its global leadership," he said in an official statement.

The statement read, "As President Biden has said, our relationship with India is one of the most consequential in the world." Blinken also highlighted India's successful G20 presidency and hoped for deepening ties with India.

He stated, "The past year has been marked by important milestones in our Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership, including our cooperation throughout India's successful G20 Presidency and at the G20 Leaders' Summit. In the year ahead, we look forward to further deepening the vibrant people-to-people ties between our countries and advancing our ambitious agenda for cooperation on our most vital priorities. I warmly extend my best wishes to the Indian people as they celebrate this special occasion."

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry extended greetings to India and posted on X, "My Congratulations to Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar & the People of India on the occasion of their Republic Day."

Embassies and High Commissions of various nations in India such as Russia, and Israel also extended warm wishes to India on the 75th Republic Day. (ANI)

