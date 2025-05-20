Munich [Germany], May 20 (ANI): The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has reaffirmed its unwavering support for the Tibetan cause, joining a protest held last Saturday outside the Chinese Embassy in Berlin.

The demonstration, organised by the Berlin-based non-profit Tibet Initiative Deutschland, marked the 30th anniversary of the enforced disappearance of the 11th Panchen Lama -- one of the most significant spiritual figures in Tibetan Buddhism

In a post shared on social media platform X, World Uyghur Congress stated, "Last Saturday, the WUC Berlin Office Director Gheyyur Qurban joined a protest in front of the Chinese Embassy in Berlin organised by Tibet Initiative Deutschland. Mr. Qurban attended and underscored WUC's unwavering and long-standing support for the Tibetan cause. We stand in full solidarity with the Tibetan people and their right to practice their religion freely and without fear."

It further stated, "We strongly condemn the Chinese government for abducting the Panchen Lama and for its ongoing campaign of repression against Tibetan religious and cultural identity. Religious freedom is a fundamental right. Tibet must not be forgotten"

The 11th Panchen Lama, Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, was recognised by the 14th Dalai Lama in 1995 at the age of six. Just days later, he was taken into custody by Chinese authorities and has not been seen since. His prolonged disappearance continues to be one of the most prominent cases of religious persecution under Chinese rule.

Tibetans in China have faced persecution since the 1950s, when the Chinese government annexed Tibet. The 1959 uprising led to the Dalai Lama's exile and intensified repression. Tibetan culture, language, and religion have been systematically suppressed. Several reports confirm that in China, monasteries are tightly controlled, and religious practices are restricted. Surveillance is widespread, and dissent is harshly punished.

Self-immolations have occurred in protest of cultural erasure and human rights abuses. Education promotes Mandarin over Tibetan. The Chinese government labels Tibetan activism as separatism, justifying heavy-handed policies. Despite international concern, Beijing maintains strict control, framing its actions as development and stability efforts, while limiting outside access to the region. (ANI)

