Kabul [Afghanistan], April 20 (ANI): A day after the dastardly targetting of schools in Afghanistan's Kabul reportedly killed over 20 people, condemnations poured in from all quarters with calls for proper investigation and justice for the deceased.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attacks in a tweet on Wednesday and expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.

Also Read | WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Extradition Case Sent to UK Minister Priti Patel.

"I condemn the deadly attacks on schools in Kabul and send my deepest condolences to the families of the victims. Attacks against civilians & civilian infrastructure, including schools, are strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law," Guterres said.

The UNICEF executive director, Catherine Russell in a statement said she was "horrified by the brutal attacks targeting school children today in western Kabul, Afghanistan, Tolo News reported.

Also Read | Norway is Open to 4th COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot to People Over 80.

"UNICEF condemns this attack and appeals in the strongest terms to all parties to protect children at all times," the statement said.

The US State Department in a statement offered condolences to the Afghan families and said the perpetrators must be brought to justice.

"The United States joins the international community in expressing outrage at today's heinous attacks on the Mumtaz Education Center and the Abdul Rahim Shahid school in Kabul, Afghanistan. We offer sincere condolences to the families and other loved ones of those killed in these cowardly acts. The perpetrators must be brought to justice," US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

"All Afghan children deserve to pursue their studies safely and without fear of violence," he added.

EU special envoy Tomas Niklasson also condemned the attacks saying that the "heinous and cowardly attacks targeted educational facilities in the mostly Shia-populated areas of Kabul, killing and injuring many students. The EU calls on the de facto authorities to hold those responsible to account."

Several other international bodies and countries condemned the attacks, while the Taliban regime in Afghanistan said that it is committed to bringing the perpetrators of the attacks to justice.

Inamullah Samangani, the deputy spokesperson for the Taliban regime said, "the Islamic Emirate is committed to punishing the perpetrators and preventing the repeat of such attacks in the future," Tolo News reported.

On Tuesday, an explosion occurred at the Abdul Rahim Shahid High School in the capital's Dasht-e-Barchi district, with six people killed and dozens injured. The city's security department said later that three explosions occurred on school grounds, Sputnik News Agency reported citing local sources.

Before that, another explosion occurred on the territory of the Mumtaz school, also in the western part of Kabul.

Following the blasts, the Kabul department of security confirmed the death of six people and said that 11 others were injured.

However, according to sources, the death toll from explosions in western Kabul has exceeded 20, reported the 1TV News broadcaster.

No group has claimed responsibility for the explosions yet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)