Munich [Germany], December 15 (ANI): The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has expressed grave concern over the imminent deportation of Guan Heng, a Chinese national whose secret recordings of internment camps in East Turkistan were instrumental in revealing widespread abuses against Uyghurs and other Turkic communities.

In its press release, WUC stated, "In 2020, Guan Heng secretly documented large-scale detention compounds in East Turkistan, producing rare visual evidence that corroborated survivor testimonies and investigative reporting on the Chinese government's mass repression campaign. His footage was later shared with journalists and researchers and contributed to the growing public record of mass detention, including reporting by BuzzFeed News' Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative team."

Also Read | Bondi Beach Terror Attack: Islamic State Flags Found in Attackers Sajid Akram and Naveed Akram's Car.

The press release added that after escaping China, Guan undertook a perilous journey through several countries before arriving in the United States in 2021 in search of protection. Since then, he has lived openly, secured a valid US work permit, and pursued asylum through the US immigration system.

WUC highlighted that despite these circumstances, Guan is currently being held at Broome County Jail in New York and is facing deportation not because his asylum application was rejected but solely due to the way he entered the country. Human Rights in China reports that he is awaiting a court hearing in New York scheduled for December 15.

Also Read | Sajid Akram and Naveed Akram, the Gunmen Behind Bondi Beach Terror Attack, Identified As Father-Son Duo From Pakistan's Lahore.

WUC stressed that returning Guan Heng to China would place him at serious risk of imprisonment, torture, or enforced disappearance. Because of his efforts to document state abuses and his cooperation with international media, he would likely face retaliation under China's broad national security laws. Chinese security authorities have already interrogated and harassed his family members.

The press release noted that the case has sparked deep concern among journalists, human rights groups, and China specialists, who caution that deporting Guan would send a chilling signal to whistleblowers and witnesses to mass atrocities around the world.

The World Uyghur Congress urged US authorities to immediately halt all deportation actions against Guan Heng and to ensure that his asylum application is fully and fairly reviewed in accordance with US refugee law and international non-refoulement obligations.

The statement emphasised that Guan risked his life to expose crimes the Chinese government sought to hide and that, in light of the United States' recognition of the Uyghur genocide, he must not be returned to the persecution he helped reveal. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)