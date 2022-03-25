London [UK], March 25 (ANI): British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to China's President Xi Jinping on Friday and discussed a range of issues of mutual interest - including the situation in Ukraine.

"The leaders discussed a range of issues of mutual interest - including the situation in Ukraine. It was a frank and candid conversation lasting almost an hour. They agreed to speak again soon," the British Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

Also Read | Ukraine’s Military Regains Control over Northeast of Kyiv, Except for Irpin, Lutizh, … – Latest Tweet by The Kyiv Independent.

During the phone call, Johnson expressed again his sympathy with the victims of the flight that crashed in China last week.

Noting the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties at the ambassadorial level between the two countries, Xi said that the relationship in the past half-century has witnessed continuous growth on the whole despite some ups and downs.

Also Read | Australia to Drop Pre-Flight COVID-19 Tests for International Travellers From April 17.

Noting that both nations have different domestic conditions and development paths, Xi said the two sides should bear in mind a strategic and long-term perspective, Xinhua news agency reported.

Xi said that China is willing to conduct dialogue and cooperation with Britain in a frank, open and inclusive manner, and hopes that the British side can view China and China-Britain relations objectively. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)