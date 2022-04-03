Kyiv [Ukraine], April 3 (ANI): While reacting to the photos and video footage allegedly showing civilians' bodies strewn across the streets in the town of Bucha close to Kyiv in Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said "this is genocide."

When asked during an appearance on CBS News' "Face the Nation" program if Russia is carrying out genocide in Ukraine, Zelensky replied: "Indeed. This is genocide," reported CNN.

Ukraine alleged that these civilians were killed by the Russian troops.

However, the Russian Defence Ministry refuted the claims saying it is 'yet another provocation', reported Sputnik.

According to the ministry, "All photos and video materials published by the Kyiv regime allegedly testifying to some 'crimes' committed by Russian soldiers in the town of Bucha, Kyiv region, is another provocation. Not a single local resident has suffered from any violent actions while the Russian armed forces controlled the settlement."

All Russian units completely withdrew from Bucha as early as March 30, the day after the talks were held between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey, it added. (ANI)

