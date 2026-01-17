Washington DC [US], January 17 (ANI): Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared on Saturday that the Ukrainian delegation has arrived in the United States with the main task being to present a 'full picture' of the consequences of Russian strikes.

In a post on X, he said that "Russian attacks" were undermining the opportunity for dialogue and called for progress on the preparatory documents.

"The Ukrainian delegation is already in the United States. Their main task is to present the full and accurate picture of what Russian strikes are causing. Among the consequences of this terror is the discrediting of the diplomatic process: people lose faith in diplomacy, and Russian attacks constantly undermine even the limited opportunities for dialogue that existed before. The American side must understand this. Progress is also needed on the documents that have been in preparation. Ukraine has never been and will never be a roadblock to peace, and it is now up to our partners to determine whether diplomacy moves forward", he said.

Kyiv and its European Union allies want US President Donald Trump to firm up his commitments to Ukraine in Davos, Politico Europe reports.

Just a few days ago in January, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia has been suffering losses of no less than 1,000 soldiers killed every day since December, asserting that the country is paying a heavy price "just to keep the war from ending".

Terming the situation as "madness," Zelenskyy urged the United States, Europe, and international partners to unite in stopping Russia, stressing that the ongoing conflict highlights the world's failure to protect itself from aggressive regimes.

Trump had said last month that peace talks between Russia and Ukraine are in the final stages and that, from there, either the war will end or it will continue for a long time, as he welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for talks at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

The meeting was seen as a key moment in efforts to end the nearly four-year conflict.

Earlier in January, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US delegation members Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Paris, where both sides discussed a diplomatic approach to ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The Ukrainian President thanked the United States for its readiness to provide a backstop in areas like security guarantees and reconstruction.

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said in a post on X that the US delegation met with the Ukrainian delegation and the Coalition of the Willing to advance President Trump's peace plan on Ukraine. He said that the US delegation included Jared Kushner, General Alex Grynkewich, Ambassador Charles Kushner, and White House advisor Josh Gruenbaum.

The members of the Coalition of the Willing, Ukraine, and the United States met in Paris, with the leaders stressing their commitment towards "just and lasting peace in Ukraine." The official statement by the European Commission welcomed the progress made by partners toward peace, it said.

French President Emmanuel Macron said the meeting provided "unprecedented unity" among the Coalition of the Willing, Ukraine, and the US on security guarantees for peace in Ukraine.

The meeting noted that the members would commit to several politically and legally binding guarantees that will be activated once a ceasefire enters into force.

As per the statement by the European Commission, this would include the participation in a proposed US-led ceasefire monitoring and verification mechanism, the Coalition agreed to continue critical long-term military assistance and armament to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which would include, but not be limited to, aspects like long-term defence packages and support for financing the purchase of weapons, amongst others. (ANI)

