Honda Cars India officially launched the BS6 version of the Jazz car in the country with a starting price of Rs 7.5 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The premium hatchback comes with subtle cosmetic tweaks and all-new BS6 compliant powertrain. The Japanese carmaker is offering the car in a single petrol engine option, as the diesel engine has been ditched here. Bookings for the hatchback were previously started online as well as through brand's dealerships. A major change on the new Jazz is the introduction of a sunroof, making it the only car in the segment to get the same. Honda CB Hornet 200R Bike Teased Online; To Be Launched In India on August 27.

The new 2020 Honda Jazz continues to carry the silhouette of the predecessor, but with some new elements that add a bit of modern appeal to the overall design.

The New Honda Jazz, for the very very demanding! With Segment-Exclusive One Touch Electric Sun Roof, Honda CVT with 7-speed Paddle Shift and Best-in-class space that fits all your needs and more, this hatch is truly your perfect match! Book Now! Know More https://t.co/Zcd15TxiuV pic.twitter.com/aLWFIrKA2c — Honda Car India (@HondaCarIndia) August 26, 2020

The car now gets a new gloss-black grille with chrome surrounds, new LED headlights, LED fog lamps, new front and rear bumpers, as well as redesigned rear wing light with LED signature.

2020 Honda Jazz BS6 (Photo Credits: Honda Cars India)

On the inside, the car comes equipped with seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay support, automatic AC with touchscreen control panel, semi-digital instrument panel with a multi-information display and Eco Assist display with ambient lighting rings. Other features offered on the new Jazz include steering mounted controls, electric sunroof, push-button start/stop system, cruise control, key-less entry, and more.

2020 Honda Jazz BS6 (Photo Credits: Honda Cars India)

Coming to the specifications, the 2020 Honda Jazz comes with a single BS6 compliant 1.2-litre iVTEC petrol motor that is mated with a five-speed manual gearbox and a seven-speed CVT unit with paddle shifters. The motor is capable of churning out 89 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 110 Nm at 4,800 rpm. The company claims that the manual variants of the Jazz can return fuel economy of 16.6 kmpl while the CVT versions can return a mileage of 17.1 kmpl.

2020 Honda Jazz BS6 (Photo Credits: Honda Cars India)

As far as the prices go, the base variant of the car is priced at Rs 7.5 lakh which comes with a manual transmission. The mid-variant with manual gearbox goes up to Rs 8.74 lakh. However, the CVT variants of the Jazz are priced from Rs 8.5 lakh to Rs 9.74 lakh. (All Prices Ex-showroom, India).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 27, 2020 01:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).