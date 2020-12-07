KTM India on Monday officially announced the launch of the all-new MY21 KTM 125 Duke motorcycle in the country. Launched at Rs. 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the bike is available at KTM dealers across India. Inspired by the KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R, the KTM 125 Duke now comes with superior ergonomics, updated suspension setup, and a larger fuel tank. It gets more aggressive design with sharper bodywork with a seat unit that exposes more of the sportier geometry chassis. KTM's updated streetfighter is packed with a new, bolt-on rear subframe, a larger steel 13.5-litre tank and steeply rising lines. KTM 250 Adventure Motorcycle Launched in India; Check Prices & Specifications.

The model will be available in 2 colours – Electronic Orange & Ceramic White. The suspension duties on the bike are handled by the completely new WP Suspension front and back further adds to the superior proposition of the new 125 Duke. Apart from the chassis and braking components, the updated suspension system will give riders of all types and ability along with the comfort for commuting.

2021 KTM 125 Duke (Photo Credits: KTM India)

The updated MY2021 KTM 125 Duke comes powered by a 125cc liquid-cooled fuel-injected engine that churns out 14.5 PS of maximum power output at 9,250rpm against 12 Nm of torque maximum at 8,000 rpm. The company claims that combined with instantaneous power delivery and great refinement whilst also delivering a fantastic and lightning-quick response.

2021 KTM 125 Duke (Photo Credits: KTM India)

Speaking on the occasion Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd. said “Spawned from the 1290 beast itself and packed full of Duke attitude, the KTM 125 DUKE exudes qualities never seen in this category before. The ultra-lightweight trellis frame and subframe provide razor-sharp control, and the new styling is an absolute head turner. The launch of KTM 125 DUKE in late 2018 had been a point of inflexion for KTM’s stronghold amongst the young biking enthusiasts in India. Upgrading that model with this new all capable entry-level KTM is another testimony of the brand’s commitment to bringing pure performance to its valued customers.”

