Beijing, February 11: The next-generation KTM 790 Duke has been leaked ahead of its official debut through government type-approval filings in China. The documents reveal a comprehensive styling overhaul and several technical updates, suggesting that the Austrian manufacturer is aligning its middleweight "Scalpel" with the aggressive design language recently seen on the flagship 990 Duke.

Production is expected to continue at the KTM-CFMoto joint venture facility in China, as indicated by the "KTMR2R" branding seen in the leaked images. The 2026 model appears to be lighter and more refined, featuring a new headlamp assembly and a shift toward in-house hardware components for improved performance and brand synergy. Aprilia RS 457 Price, Specifications and Features.

New Styling and Visual Refinements

The leaked images highlight a significant visual departure from the current model. The motorcycle features a sharper, more complex face with a centrally mounted LED projector headlight surrounded by distinct daytime running lights (DRLs). While the setup resembles the 990 Duke, the assembly itself is a unique design specifically developed for the 790 variant.

The bodywork has also been updated, with a fuel tank and side panels that appear more angular and heavily creased. At the rear, the bike adopts a new subframe, likely constructed from cast aluminium, paired with a revised stepped seat design. These changes collectively give the 2026 model a more muscular and aggressive stance compared to its predecessor.

2026 KTM 790 Duke Hardware Updates and Technical Specifications

Mechanically, the 2026 KTM 790 Duke sees a notable change in its braking department. The previous J.Juan callipers have been replaced with WP-sourced units, marking a broader transition within KTM to utilise more internal components. The braking system is managed by a new India-made Bosch 9.3MP ABS, while the suspension remains supplied by WP. Bajaj Pulsar 350 and Bajaj Dominar 350 Expected To Launch in India by May 2026 To Leverage New GST Benefits

According to the filings, the updated 790 Duke produces 77kW (approximately 103.26bhp) and has a kerb weight of 185kg, making it 2kg lighter than the outgoing version. For the European market, KTM is expected to offer a 70kW (94bhp) version to comply with A2 licensing regulations. The wheelbase has marginally increased by 1mm to 1,476mm, indicating only slight adjustments to the chassis geometry.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (BikeWale), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2026 06:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).