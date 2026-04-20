Hyundai Motor Company has officially pulled the wraps off the IONIQ 3, a new all-electric hatchback designed to compete with the likes of the Renault 5 and Volkswagen ID.3 in the global EV market. Launched at a dedicated event in Milan, the IONIQ 3 introduces a fresh "Aero Hatch" typology, which the South Korean manufacturer claims strikes a distinctive balance between aerodynamic efficiency and interior space. The vehicle's design is heavily influenced by the "Art of Steel" language, featuring precise surfaces and the signature pixel lighting that has become a hallmark of the IONIQ sub-brand.

The newly launched electric vehicle is built upon the Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), utilising a 400-volt architecture tailored for everyday usability. Beyond its striking exterior, which includes four central dots referencing the letter "H" in Morse code, the IONIQ 3 focuses on delivering upper-segment roominess within a compact footprint. The design is further characterised by a slanting roofline, integrated rear spoiler, and heavy plastic cladding that lends it a crossover-inspired aesthetic, particularly on the range-topping N Line trim. 2026 Kia Syros Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Hyundai IONIQ 3 Specifications and Features

The Hyundai IONIQ 3 is powered by two distinct front-wheel-drive configurations. The Standard Range variant features a 42.2 kWh battery paired with a 135 hp electric motor, delivering a WLTP-rated range of 344 km. For those seeking longer travel, the Long Range version utilizes a larger 61 kWh battery and a 147 hp motor, targeting a class-leading range of 496 km. Charging is highly efficient, with DC fast charging capable of taking the battery from 10% to 80% in approximately 29 minutes, while AC charging supports up to 22 kW. The vehicle also boasts an impressive drag coefficient of 0.263 and a generous luggage capacity of 441 litres, supported by an integrated "Megabox" for additional storage.

Hyundai IONIQ 3 Price and India Launch

Hyundai IONIQ 3 price is estimated between EUR 25,000 (around INR 27.43 lakh) to EUR 33,000 (INR 36.21 lakh). While Hyundai has officially unveiled the specifications and design of the IONIQ 3, specific regional pricing is expected to be announced closer to the local market launches. Positioned in the lineup above the Inster and below the Kona Electric, the IONIQ 3 aims to capture the high-volume compact EV segment. 2026 Mini Countryman Petrol Variant Announced, Launch in India in May; Check Expected Specifications, Price Range.

Inside, the cabin features a "Furnished Space" layout with a 14.6-inch freestanding touchscreen for higher trims and a 12.9-inch unit for base models. The infotainment is powered by the Pleos Connect system based on Android Automotive OS. Advanced safety is managed via the Hyundai SmartSense suite, including Highway Driving Assist 2 and Remote Smart Parking Assist.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 10:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).