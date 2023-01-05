New Delhi, January 5 : The mega car show of India is back after 3 long years to charm the auto enthusiasts and car buyers alike. The Auto Expo 2023 will be brimming with stunning cars, spectacular concepts and futuristic technology to offer a look of the present as well as the future of the automotive world.

Albeit all the auto majors of the country are ready to display the best cars in their arsenal, and show-off the most incredible of concept cars to wow and awestruck the audience, and of course ensure that they rake up some great sales numbers in future. So, here’s a comprehensive list of cars and concepts from some major auto makers in India, which are expected to be launched and showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo. Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Baleno Cross SUVs Expected To Launch at Affordable Prices; Check Specs and Other Details Here.

Maruti Suzuki YY8 Concept

India leading auto maker will be displaying is all-new all-electric YY8 (codename) electric SUV, which will also be the company’s show-stopper for the show, alongside it will be sashaying the auto major’s current and upcoming car line-up. Maruti will be launching is first EV based on the YY8 concept.

Maruti Suzuki Five-door Jimny

The much-awaited five-door Jimny SUV will finally launch on January 12 at the Auto Expo and will go on sale by mid-2023. It will pack in a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to a manual and an automatic transmission option with AWD system as standard.

Maruti Suzuki YTB

The Indo-Japanese auto major will launch the all-new Baleno-based coupe SUV, still known by its codenamed YTB. It is a highly important all-new model launch of the company this year and likely to go on sale in March-April period

Hyundai Ioniq 5

The highly anticipated Ioniq 5 premium EV will finally grace the car market of India. The Ioniq 5 launch and Ioniq 6 showcase are likely to be the showstoppers for the South Korean auto giant. The Ioniq 5 will be locally assembled to keep the price in check and is expected to cost lesser that its cousin Kia EV6 in India.

Hyundai Ioniq 6

The Ioniq 6 is the attention grabber for the event and shows Hyundai’s prowess at making gorgeous EVs. Both the Ioniq 5 and the Ioniq 6 are underpinned by their maker’s E-GMP platform that makes them true EVs with a larger attitude.

Hyundai Nexo FCEV

The Nexo FCEV is Hyundai’s next-level of future-ready tech showcase. With the hydrogen fuel-cell electric powertrain, this stunning SUV is a returning beauty in India. This hydrogen fuelled ultimate clean SUV offers a great 666km range and can get fully juiced-up in only 5 minutes.

Hyundai Ai3 Concept

Another cool concept – Ai3 is expected to be previewing at the event, while its production version sub-compact SUV is expected to launch by late 2023. Post its market launch it will lock its horns with the likes of Tata Punch and Citroen C3. CES 2023: BMW i Vision Dee Future-Ready Colour Changing Concept Unveiled, Here's All You Need To Know.

Next-gen Kia Carnival

Kia is expected to launch its new-gen Carnival MPV in India taking the stage of the Auto Expo. The new Carnival comes with bold SUVish styling and has grown larger with a longer wheelbase. The premium MPV will also get loaded to the brim with up-class features and ADAS tech.

Kia EV9 Concept

Hyundai’s sister concern has also confirmed the showcase of its EV9 e-SUV concept at the Auto Expo 2023. The new Kia EV9 concept just broke its cover at the LA Motor Show 2022, and preview’s the brand’s upcoming flagship all-electric SUV model. Sharing Hyundai’s E-GMP architecture, this huge SUV will be a head-turning plush EV.

Kia Sorento

The Kia Sorento fourth-gen model is also expected to be displayed at the event that made its global debut back in 2020. The Sorento gets an array of powertrains and is essentially an equivalent of its cousin Hyundai Santa Fe, and like it the Sorento will not launch here anytime soon.

Tata Punch EV

The much awaited Punch EV version will be unveiled at the Auto Expo, while its market launch is likely to be towards the end of 2023. Tata might offer multiple battery options on this small e-SUV, while its CNG version is also said to be up Tata’s sleeves.

Tata Curvv and Avinya Concepts

The stunning Curvv and Avinya EV concepts will make their first public debut at the event. While the Curvv is an e-SUV concept based on the new-gen Nexon EV platform, Avinya is an all-new electric luxury MPV underpinned by Tata’s more advanced Gen 3 architecture. Both the concepts previews Tata’s future midsized e-SUV and luxury e-MPV, whose production models are already highly awaited.

Tata Safari & Harrier Facelift

The homegrown auto giant is expected to launching the heavily updated Safari and Harrier SUVs, which are likely to get comprehensive cosmetic updates, new features and also the introduction of ADAS technology in Tata cars in India.

Toyota Land Cruiser 300

Toyota’s humongous eye-candy is going to be the Land Cruiser 300 at the Auto Expo. The SUV is currently all-sold out, but it will flaunt its charms at the show nonetheless. The Japanese flagship SUV is underpinned by the GA-F platform and retains the body-on-frame construction, and in India its only comes in its diesel avatar.

Toyota GR Corolla

For the sporty car lovers, the drool worthy Gazoo Racing (GR) Corolla version will be showcased at the event. The GR Corolla gets powered by a single-scroll turbocharged 1.6-litre engine, based on the latest-gen model of the massively popular Corolla.

Toyota will also showcase a plug-in hybrid, a Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)s as well as flex-fuel hybrid vehicles alongside showcasing a range of high-end technology. Toyota might also launch the Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG at the event.

Lexus LX 500d

Toyota will be bringing its luxury Lexus brand to the Auto Expo for the first time this year, which makes it definitely special and hightens the bling factor for Toyota this year.

First up, the all-new Lexus LX flagship SUV that recently went on sale in our market is going to grace the stage at the Lexus stall. The Lexus 500d is currently only available in its diesel version in India, and obviously comes loaded with all the bells and whistles.

New-gen Lexus RX

The next-gen Lexus RX SUV will be showcased at the Auto Expo. The luxury SUV flaunts the brand’s new design language, and surpasses the superb ‘spindle body’ styling. The SUV has grown bigger and comes with a more sweeping styling. It’s India-spec model is likely to get only the 245hp strong-hybrid powertrain.

Lexus LC 500h

The refreshed LC 500h will also be showcased at the Auto Expo. The luxury coupe comes with some styling tweaks and added convenience features and retains its 359hp, 3.5-litre V6 hybrid powertrain, which is the only powertrain we get here.

