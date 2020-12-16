James Hau is an award-winning luxury real estate advisor who’s writing the next chapter of Vancouver real estate. His philosophy is to bring intelligence, trust and integrity to the forefront of every interaction between the real estate professional and their clients. He offers premium quality real estate services to buyers and sellers of the Greater Vancouver market. These services include everything from listing residential real estate properties to investment portfolio management.

“I help my clients to reach their real estate goals through strategic planning, calculated execution, and dissemination of comprehensive market statistics,” said Hau. “Since I am able to provide my clients with a much broader scope of market intelligence, my rate of success has been quite high over a short period of time.”

His company, James Hau Personal Real Estate Corporation sports the slogan “Premium Realtor, Premium Results.” At the young age of 30, Hau is ranked in the top 10% of all agents in greater Vancouver and has been able to grow his clientele list to include everything from, supreme court judges, developers, accredited investors, architects, top executives, to downsizers. and first time home buyers, both locally and internationally.

As a top ranked luxury real estate advisor, Hau has helped sellers earn 5.36% more in their selling prices than the average sellers of the same market. Not only that, but he’s getting 51% faster results in comparison to the average agent in the Greater Vancouver area in 2019. Hau attributes his success to his unique marketing system that allows him to advertise his clients’ homes to the international market, including countries in Asia and Europe.

“Luxury real estate agents should not depend on local buyers to be their only targeted leads,” said Hau. “There are wealthy investors and buyers all around the world who are looking for luxury real estate in Vancouver. You just have to know how to target those international leads appropriately. I have executed this strategy since I became a luxury real estate agent. My record number of sales has been unprecedented as a result.”

Hau started his career in the financial sector and also has experience with development site acquisitions. He spent a lot of time reviewing individual community plans and municipal vision statements, which taught him how to interpret housing trends. These skills helped him tremendously after he decided to become a luxury real estate agent in Vancouver.

“There are at least eight specific traits and services in which a real estate advisor must offer to their clients,” said Hau. “They must network, create a digital media presence, utilize virtual reality technology, offer white glove services, identify key acquisition opportunities and neighborhoods, understand the needs of their clients, have faith, possess a proven track record of success.”

In 2019, Hau had the honor of getting accepted into the Christie's International Real Estate Division, which is a membership reserved for a select group of people who’ve proven themselves to be leaders of the real estate industry and have established their reputations to match this desirable title. Members get exclusive rights to a marketing network that includes 49 countries and 940 real estate offices. Together, they’ve sold a whopping $500 billion worth of real estate within five years.

