Inter Miami have a mountain to climb as they gear up to welcome Vancouver Whitecaps in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025. The team were put to the sword in the previous tie by a confident looking Vancouver side but it did not come as a shock given the form displayed by the latter this season so far. But as we have seen in the past, Inter Miami like playing in front of their supporters and a comeback is not beyond their means.

Balstar Rodriguez and David Ruiz have been ruled out for Inter Miami due to injuries. Lionel Messi is the key man in attack for the home side and his playmaking skills in addition to his goal scoring exploits will come in handy. Luis Suarez will need to provide handy support to the Argentine skipper in the final third. Sergio Busquets will try and break the opposition passing lines while also setting up play simultaneously.

Vancouver have injury issues of their own with Ryan Gauld and Mathias Laborda ruled out of the clash. Brian White was on the score sheet in the last game and it will not be a surprise if he finds the back of the net again given his form. Daniel Rios and Ali Ahmed complete the front three for the visitors. Sebastian Berhalter will look to create from the wide areas while also being a presence in the opponent box.

When is Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Match? Know Date, Time in IST and Venue Details

Vancouver Whitecaps visit Inter Miami to clash with them in the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 second leg on Thursday, May 1. The Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps match is set to be played at Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida and it has a scheduled time of 5:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Inter Miami Standings: Check Lionel Messi-Led Team's Position on MLS 2025 Eastern Conference Points Table.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner available for the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 in India. Viewers in India will not be able to watch the Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps live telecast in India on their TV sets. For Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Match?

Although the live telecast viewing option is not available in India, fans in India can still watch Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass, that costs Rs 69. Vancouver look the more balanced of the two sides and should secure another victory here

