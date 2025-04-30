Inter Miami suffered a major blow when they suffered a 2-0 loss to Vancouver Whitecaps away from home in Canada in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 semi-final. The tournament has went well for Inter Miami so far but the last match came as a shocking setback to them and now they will have to produce a superior performance to turn it around in the second leg. The Whitecaps' had a great 2025 so far and they are sitting atop both the Western Conference and the Supporters’ Shield standings after 10 MLS regular season matches. Inter Miami will have to pull off an uphill task to recover the deficit in the second leg. MLS 2025: Inter Miami Loses First Major League Soccer Game of Season As FC Dallas Rallies for 4–3 Victory.

Inter Miami are not in the best of forms in the recent past. They dropped points against Chicago Fire in the MLS and then lost against FC Dallas after losing to Vancouver Whitecaps. Despite having some star players up their ranks, the Herons have lost a bit of the rhythm and they will look at none other than Lionel Messi to restore it. Inter Miami would want to open the season with a silverware and to achieve it, Messi has to deliver a solid performance which will take Inter Miami near the CONCACAF Champions Cup final. Fans are eager to know whether Lionel Messi is fit and will feature in the Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps semi-final second leg. They will get the entire information here.

Will Lionel Messi Play in the Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Semi-Final Match?

Lionel Messi missed the MLS 2025 match between Inter Miami and FC Dallas. In the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinal, Messi had played the full duration of the game, which left the Argentine a bit tired. “Messi ended the game well. Obviously he was fatigued, playing on synthetic grass can make a player even more fatigued due to the floor. But he finished the game well,” Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano told reporters ahead of the MLS clash, according to ESPN. Inter Miami Standings: Check Lionel Messi-Led Team's Position on MLS 2025 Eastern Conference Points Table.

Lionel Messi in Training

Although it has been just a rest for the workload management. Lionel Messi is fit and has been spotted training full fledged with the Inter Miami squad ahead of the Vancouver Whitecaps match. He will most definitely feature in Inter Miami's starting XI when they take on Vancouver Whitecaps at home in the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 semi-final second leg.

