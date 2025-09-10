New Delhi, September 10: The Congress party has strongly criticised the BJP after the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) directed automobile companies to display posters at all dealerships highlighting vehicle price reductions following the recent GST rationalisation. The directive, issued through the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), also requires the posters to feature Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photograph.

The Congress Kerala unit, posting on X, accused the BJP of misusing government machinery for political propaganda. “Modi has made it mandatory for car companies to display his photo along with old and new price list. We request all companies to put Modiji's photo on left side, who was responsible for implementing the old, high GST rates. Footwear companies and undergarment companies are replanning to put Modi's photos on their products before waiting for the orders to be issued,” the party said. GST Rate Cut: Tata Motors To Pass Full GST Reduction Benefit to Customers, List of Cars and SUVs That Will See Price Drops.

Meanwhile, Business Standard quoted industry sources as saying that they estimate the automobile sector may collectively spend INR 20–30 crore to design, print, and distribute these posters nationwide. Car and two-wheeler companies have already begun preparing versions for approval by the ministry. A key concern is whether regional language posters will need separate clearances or if a single English version will suffice. Another unresolved issue is whether costs will be borne by manufacturers, dealers, or shared between them. GST 2.0: What Gets Cheaper and Costlier? New GST Rates Announced for Cars, Cigarettes, Life Insurance and More – List Here.

Luxury carmakers have been exempt from the directive, which focuses entirely on the mass-market segment. Posters are expected to be on display at dealerships by the end of the week.

The GST Council recently reduced tax on small cars to 18% from 29–31% and cut rates on larger cars to 40% from 50%, scrapping the compensation cess. Automakers including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Mahindra, Toyota, and Kia have already announced price cuts.

While industry is treating the directive as compliance, Congress insists the government is blurring lines between governance and political promotion.

