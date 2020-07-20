Maruti Suzuki, the Indo-Japanese car manufacturer will be launching the 2020 Maruti S-Cross petrol in India on August 5, 2020. The petrol iteration of the S-Cross made its India debut earlier this year at the 2020 Auto Expo. The crossover was expected to go on sale immediately after its debut, however, the Coronavirus disrupted the launch event. As things are moving towards a new normal, the carmaker has decided to launch the car in the country. The car will go on sale in India next month. Maruti Suzuki India Sees No Merit in Developing Small BS-VI Diesel Engine, to Expand CNG Portfolio.

Once launched, the car will be retailed in the country via Maruti's premium dealer network - Nexa. Selected Nexa dealers have already started taking prebookings for the SCross Petrol ahead of its launch with down-payment of Rs 11,000. The car will be offered in four variants - Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha. In terms of exterior and appearance, the upcoming 2020 Maruti S-Cross will sport an identical design as that of the diesel iteration. The overall size and dimensions will remain unchanged in the petrol model. The car will continue to feature LED projector headlamps, stylish front grille, 16-inch alloy wheels, silver-coloured roof rails and more.

Moving to interiors, it will remain pretty much the same as the previous model. However, some minor tweaks are likely to be on offer here. It will be equipped with a 7-inch Smartplay Studio 2.0 System with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Smart Key with push-button start, auto-folding ORVMs with integrated turn indicators, cruise control automatic climate control.

As far as the powertrain is concerned, the new Maruti Suzuki S-Cross BS6 will be powered by a 1.5-litre K15B mild-hybrid petrol engine. It is the same engine that is also offered on other Maruti cars like Ciaz, XL6, Ertiga and Vitara Brezza. The motor with SHVS mild-hybrid technology is capable of producing a maximum power of 112 PS and 134 Nm of torque. The engine will get a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter unit.

