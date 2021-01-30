GBHex is the world leading decentralized cryptocurrency exchange that offer three main decentralized financial trade products which comprises:

Trade of cryptocurrencies and tokenization of ERC20 tokens Use of Cryptocurrencies for Stocks, Shares (Fortune 500), Indices, commodities investment.2 Use of Cryptocurrencies for DeFi Forex (Digital Currency Foreign Exchange) Investment.

The exchange provides a quick and simple wallet-to-wallet trading experience for its clients, thus giving users to become takers or makers from their own wallets.

GBHex aims to provide all decentralized finance products in one place. It is a type of all-in-one platform, which offers everything, from governance, lending, borrowing, instant swaps, In-house and digital P2P lending, staking, stablecoins, and even the ability to support business tokenization within its ecosystem.

Benefits of Using GBHex

GBHex also has its own native token, GBPro. The token will be used primarily for governance, utility, digital payment, digital P2P transfer, Digital P2P lending and staking. Those who opt to use it for staking will be able to earn a passive income, as they will receive staking rewards for keeping their coins locked up.

The rewards come from trading fees that the Decentralize exchange will charge its users, but also from fees collected while using the token for real-world use cases. The trading fees on the platform are very low, which is also something that will help with the exchange's goal of bringing new users.

In other words, users interested in earning from crypto who do not wish to risk losing their money in trades can simply lock away their coins, bring extra security to the network in doing so, and meanwhile — earn passive income.

As for governance, by holding onto their tokens, users will also be able to vote on various proposals submitted by other token holders, or submit their own ideas for review and voting.

As mentioned, users will also be able to lend money, either from the house or from other users. This is another great way for users to increase their wealth by not engaging in trading, as they can let others borrow their funds, and then repay them with interest. That interest will be pure profit for the lender.

Other benefits of GBHex include a convenient trading solution for token exchange, the ability to trade with leverage, or the ability to launch and list their brand new ERC-20 token on the exchange. GBHex is ready to offer and support business tokenization or any potential project tokenization.

The exchange has many of its aspects are still in development. However, it is growing rapidly, and it has a rather interesting marketing strategy which offer passive, secured, and sustainable income in digital asset through GBHub i-Robot program. The i-Robot program is one of the most advanced automated trading bot which aggregated to numbers of other top decentralize exchanges and run in 24/7. It has multiple trading algorithm and trade strategies include arbitrage, basket orders, market make, smart routing to provide the best buy/selling price and hundreds of trades are execute within seconds. It has programmed to execute orders and generate profit even price fluctuation of cryptocurrencies. With i-Robot, everyone can get their profit easily even without trading knowledge, whether the market sentiment is bull or bear and excuse as no time to trade. It promised rewards of up 4 times and daily pay out of stablecoin USDT which directly credit to user’s account on a timely manner.

That way, anyone with a far reach and a community of followers can help the exchange increase its user base, while simultaneously improving their own financial position.

GBHex's mission goes beyond that, of course, as it aims to provide Ethereum blockchain-based services, but also to become the leader in providing solutions for trading Bitcoin in Ethereum's ecosystem using counterparties.

Lastly, it is worth noting that the exchange has a special focus on utility, liquidity, security and sustainability — so much so that it plans to launch its own GBPro. Doing so will simplify many of its vital functionalities, and it will provide users with another native asset which they can own without fear of what will happen to its price.

About GBHex

GBHex comes as a DeFi project and a decentralized exchange in one, aiming to provide an all-in-one platform for every crypto user interested in enjoying the benefits of the growing DeFi sector. It has its own coin, it plans to launch its GBPro, and it is offering a large variety of services, such as digital payment (Cryptocurrency to fiat-currency), digital transfer, digital P2P lending, staking, SWAP and decentralized exchanges, and more. It represents a new generation of decentralized exchanges, and as an early mover, it has great potential to become a leader among Decentralize exchanges.