New Delhi, November 21: The 2022 LA Auto Show is brimming with the showcase and unveiling of new cars and concepts from myriad auto makers. While South Korean auto major Hyundai is previewing its Ioniq 6 at the ongoing auto show, the company’s luxury brand Genesis is displaying its all-new X Convertible electric concept. Hyundai To Introduce Global Battery Electric Vehicle Platform in India With ‘Ioniq 5’ in January 2023.

The Genesis X Convertible electric concept is showcased as part of the luxury car brand’s last model in the X trilogy; the other two are the X Speedium Coupe and the X Concept. All these 3 EV concept models share gorgeous design with unique features and under the hood specs as well. The latest EV concept flaunts a long stylish bonnet, a short front overhang, eye-catching quad-LED lighting setup both on the front as well as back and overall fascinating and premium visual appeal. Toyota Shows New Prius Hybrid with More Power, Range, Style.

The Genesis X Convertible EV flaunts a folding hardtop which also integrates a moon roof above the front passengers to offer part sky-view when the hardtop is closed. The cabin also packs in luxury features including a massive curved display and a lavish four-seat layout that are draped in recyclable wool fabric in Dancheong Orange and Giwa Navy colour options. The Genesis X Convertible EV concept is a part of the many stunning new EV models and concept display that are gracing the ongoing LA Auto Show.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 21, 2022 05:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).