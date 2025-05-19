New Delhi, May 19: Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) has announced its plans to introduce eco-friendly powertrains, including hybrid vehicles, as part of its long-term strategy to strengthen its position in the Indian automotive market. Unsoo Kim, Managing Director of Hyundai Motor India, shared the news during a statement on the company's financial performance and outlook.

"We are also excited to announce an aggressive launch pipeline of 26 products (including refreshments) by FY2030 comprising 20 ICE and 6 EVs. Additionally, we shall be introducing new eco-friendly powertrains like Hybrids. We believe that this aggressive launch pipeline, coupled with our upcoming Pune plant capacity, will give us great impetus to continue our growth story in India," Kim said.

This development aligns with Hyundai's broader vision of offering environmentally conscious mobility solutions, amid a growing shift in consumer preference towards greener vehicles. The announcement comes alongside Hyundai's plans to boost its manufacturing capacity in India with a new plant in Pune, positioning the company to better serve the evolving demands of the Indian market.

Kim also highlighted Hyundai's resilience over the past year, citing the success of key product launches such as the CRETA Electric and Alcazar FL. "Launch of products like CRETA Electric and Alcazar FL, along with seamless product refreshments across segments helped us in maintaining our competitive edge. Hyundai's strong brand presence in key global emerging markets enabled us to endure headwinds and sustain export volumes during the year. The year gone by signifies our resilience in the financial performance by way of sustained revenues & healthy operating margins attributable to improved realisations & effective cost control measures," he noted.

Improved cost control measures and strong brand equity helped the company maintain healthy operating margins and sustained export volumes despite global headwinds. Looking ahead, Kim remains cautiously optimistic about domestic demand amid ongoing macroeconomic challenges and subdued customer sentiment.

"While we expect our FY26 domestic growth to be broadly in line with Industry estimates of low-single digit, we are aiming for 7-8 per cent volume growth in Exports by improved focus and leveraging our strong brand equity and legacy in the key emerging markets," he added.

